Tanzania: Business Man Reginald Mengi's Body Arrives in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — The remains of founder and executive chairman of the IPP Group of companies Reginald Mengi who died on Thursday in Dubai has arrived at Julius Nyerere International airport on an Emirates flight.

Hundred mourners including relatives and friends gathered at the airport's terminal 2 to receive the business man's remains. Mengi's works of philanthropy made him a popular figure.

After the procession which has several vehicles leaves the airport, it is expected to go though Nyerere Road, then Buguruni, Ilala, Kigogo, Kinondoni and Morocco before joining the New Bagomoyo Road to Lugalo Hospital.

Thousands of Dar es Salaam residents lined up the streets where the body passed to have a glimpse of the remains of the famous business man whose works touched many lives.

According to the family spokesperson Michael Ngalo, the body will be preserved at Lugalo Hospital tonight, and tomorrow May 7 it will be taken to the Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam, where the public will pay their final respects.

On Wednesday, on May 8, the deceased's remains will be transported to Machame in Moshi District, his ancestral home for burial that has been scheduled to take place on Thursday May 9.

Mengi who played a pivotal role in transforming the country's media industry, among his other contributions, died on May 2 in Dubai where he was receiving treatment.

Following his death, Tanzanians led by President John Magufuli and other prominent people in the country have sent condolence messages to the bereaved family of the business mogul, describing his demise as a huge lose to the country.