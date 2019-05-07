Kenya: Chipu in Tough World Rugby U-20 Cup Pool

Kenya's Under-20 rugby team, Chipu, has landed in the 'Pool of Death' at the 2019 World Rugby Under 20 Trophy slated for July 9-21 in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.

The new African kings will come up against 2008 winners Uruguay, who have been a permanent fixture in this second-tier 15-a-side world championship since 2013.

According to Kenya Head Coach Paul Odera, his side will also meet 2014 and 2017 champions Japan, who got relegated for the top-tier World Rugby Under 20 Championship after finishing the 2018 edition in last position in France.

The Japanese have also competed in the World Under 20 Trophy before, finishing second in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and were fourth in 2013.

The last team in this group will be known after the Americas North qualifier pitting Canada and USA on June 4 and 8 at Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island.

"It will be a very tough outing for us in Brazil. Uruguay have been in the Under 20 Trophy for long. They will be taking part in it for the seventh successive time. Japan has just been relegated from the top-tier. Add the winner of the qualifier between Canada and USA and it will be a difficult job for us," said the Geography and Science teacher from Peponi House Preparatory School, who guided Kenya to its second-ever World Under-20 Trophy appearance, after their 2009 bow.

Canada took part in the second tier world competition from 2010 to 2018, while USA competed in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Chipu stunned heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in the African qualifier, the Barthes Trophy Cup on April 7 at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

The East Africans started gearing up for the world contest two weeks ago. They have gym sessions from 6am every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and train on the pitch on Sundays.

However, the training has not gone smoothly as Odera says four players returned to their bases in the UK after the continental showpiece, two players are in South Africa, while 10 are involved in the Kenya Cup, Eric Shirley Shield or Kenya Rugby Union Championship.

"We have been preparing quietly for two weeks now, but it has not been easy. It is a challenge because Rotuk Rahedi, Owain Ashley, George Kiryazi and Michele Brighetti are students in the UK. Jeff Mutuku and Andrew Siminyu are in South Africa, while 10 other players are turning out for KCB, Kabras Sugar and Kenya Harlequin clubs," Odera said.

The first group at the World Trophy comprises of Brazil (hosts), 2018 bronze medal winners Portugal, who bagged silver in 2017, Tonga, who finished second in 2014 and Hong Kong, who have been to all editions of this event since 2013.

Brazil will be making their first appearance in the annual event, which is entering its 12th year this year.