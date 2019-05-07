Mozambique: Two Murderers of Albino Child Arrested

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested two members of a gang who murdered an albino girl in the northern province of Nampula, and are hunting the third member.

According to the spokesperson for the Nampula provincial police command, Zacarias Nacuti, speaking to reporters in Nampula city on Monday, at his weekly press briefing, the crime took place in Murrupula district last Thursday.

He said the two members of the gang arrested had confessed to the murder. They said they and their accomplice kidnapped and strangled the girl, and then hid the body. They intended to collect the corpse later in order to sell the child's bones to a buyer living in Malawi.

Nacuti said the same gang was responsible for desecrating a grave in Murrupula, in order to remove the remains of another albino. They were hoping to profit from the superstitious belief, imported into Mozambique from Tanzania and Malawi, that the body parts of albinos have magical powers, and, when used in black magic rituals, can provide wealth and power.

"This is the second case of this kind that we have registered here in Nampula this year", said Nacuti. "In both cases, those detained said they carried out these lamentable acts on the instructions of foreigners, either Malawians or Tanzanians".

Nacuti also claimed that the trafficking in hard drugs, such as heroin, in Nampula city neighbourhoods has declined dramatically over the last two months, following the arrest of the man the police believe is the main trafficker.

Nacuti said this alleged trafficker is a Tanzanian citizen, known in the world of crime as "White". With this man under lock and key, he added, the Nampula city police were now concentrating on dismantling gangs selling cannabis.