South Africa: Caster Semenya Is the Latest Star to Fall Victim to Hackers

Johannesburg — Popular athlete Caster Semenya reached out to her contacts via Twitter on Monday, saying that her MTN cell phone number had been hacked and that the hackers were allegedly using it to ask people for money.

The sports star, who made headlines recently when she lost her court challenge against IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels, shared the urgent message on Monday morning.

"Alert!!!!" she started off. "My mtn number has been hacked, anyone who has my mtn number please don't use it no more, hacker's are incontrol of it. They are asking money from you all. Get rid of that number please. [sic]"

Caster is just one of a number of local stars who have fallen victim to hackers in past few months. Other celebs include Mshoza and Cassper Nyovest who said he had to "buy back" his Twitter account after it was illegally accessed.

Source: <b>The Juice</b>