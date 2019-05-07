South Africa: 'My Son Is in University Because of the ANC' - Supporters Back 'New Dawn' Ahead of May 8 Test

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

Then President Jacob Zuma, left, with then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during a 2015 Women's Day celebration in Sasolburg in the Free State.

"Since 1960, the ANC ha been fighting for us and we will not turn our back on the ANC now."

Nomsa Nhlapo, who hails from Protea Glen in Soweto, woke up at 05:00 to be part of the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park Stadium.

Like many political parties this close to elections, it is the ANC's final push for voters before the May 8 national and provincial votes.

Nhlapo is dressed from head-to-toe in ANC garb. She is lively as she tells News24 how she supports President Cyril Ramaphosa, believing "he is our new dawn".

"I am standing here today because of the ANC - my son is in university, [even though] I don't have money, and that's because of ANC. I will vote ANC forever," Nhlapo says.

Bus loads of supporters dressed in full ANC paraphernalia bounced into the stadium blowing whistles, holding large ANC flags and singing songs.

Sipho Matjeke lives in Soweto and describes himself as "a child of ANC".

"I think this country is what is it is because of the ANC. I think we still have a long way to go to rebuild this country," says Majeke

"I believe in Cyril's New Dawn. I think as a country we need hope, we need a new vision and I'm buying into it."

Taxis and cars draped in ANC flags whizz past as they rev their engines loudly eliciting cheers from the street - the energy in Doornfontein is palpable.

"I am excited for better change in our country, that is why I am here, I am rallying behind the ANC," says Chas Thabete, who travelled from KwaZulu-Natal to attend the event.

Like Thabethe, many ANC supporters in Doornfontein feel this way, finding hope in the ANC for a better country.

But it's not only the adults who have only ever known the ANC who are filling Ellis Park today.

A young ANC Youth League member makes his way to the stadium, holding his little brother's hand.

"I believe that the Siyanqoba Rally today [shows] the ANC will be victors after May 8 and I believe that we will get two thirds majority," he tells News24.

"President Ramaphosa has instilled confidence both in the ANC and in the country. I believe in the New Dawn, it is going to wipe away corruption because we have seen state capture for the past few years, but Ramaphosa has restored the confidence of voters."

Source: News24