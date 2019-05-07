Kenya Beat Sierra Leone in World Twenty20 Qualifier

Kenya national women's cricket team skipper, Margret Banja, knocked half a century to help her side beat Sierra Leone by 106 runs on the second day of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Twenty20 World Cup Africa Region qualifier at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Banja's 73 came off 53 deliveries with 13 boundaries and she was Kenya's highest runs getter.

Batting first, Kenya set a target of 171 for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Banja shared a fourth wicket partnership of 115 with Sharon Juma, who was unbeaten on 39 that came off 30 balls with three boundaries and a six.

The partnership was broken when Aminata Kamara (2/37) got Banja caught by Ramatu Kassim. It was the best stand for Kenya. Mary Wairimu (16 off 15 balls with two boundaries) was the only other batswoman who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Adams Kamara (1/27) and A.M. Kamara (1/15) were the other Sierra Leone bowlers who took wickets.

In reply, Sierra Leone's batswomen failed to cope with Kenya's stiff bowling and tight fielding and were restricted to a paltry score of 64 with three wickets in hand by the time they completed their allotted overs.

A.M. Kamara top scored for Sierra Leone with unbeaten 30 that came off 48 balls. Janet Kowa (10 off 15 balls with a boundary) was the only other batswoman who managed to score double digit figures for the side.

Kenya's wicket were shared among Mercyline Ochieng (2/7), Esther Wachira (1/12) and Mary Mwangi (1/13).

Tuesday is rest day. Kenya will be in action on Wednesday against Uganda at Old Hararians Cricket Ground.