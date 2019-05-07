Nigeria: Police Arrest, Detain Ademola Adeleke

Abuja — The police yesterday arrested and detained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last year's gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke over alleged forged certificate.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed the development yesterday in Abuja.

Besides, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the release of the senator's international passport to enable him travel to the United States for a medical check-up.

Granting the order in an ex-parte application filed on April 30, 2019 by the Osun lawmaker, Justice Ekwo directed the court's deputy chief registrar to release Adeleke's travel documents to enable him go overseas between May 2 and 9.

"The respondent (police) shall not prevent the first defendant from traveling for medical attention upon attending the invitation of the respondent on May 6, 2019", he ordered before adjourning till June 10, 2019 to commence trial in the examination malpractice charge slammed against him and others by the force.

Also yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged plot to poison the detained lawmaker.

During a press briefing in Abuja, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed out that "there are fears already in the public space that there are plots by certain elements to poison him in detention."

The PDP described Adeleke's detention as illegal.

It explained that the confinement was in total disregard of an extant order of the Federal High Court.