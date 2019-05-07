South Africa: No Tomorrow, Part Three - the Climate Blindness of EFF and the Rest

analysis

South Africa emits way more greenhouse gas than the United Kingdom, which has just become the first country on Earth to declare a 'climate emergency'. Yet, despite the extreme weather events that have assailed our part of the world lately, we simply don't get the urgency of the crisis. And nowhere is this better reflected than in the manifestos of the parties contesting the 2019 elections. So what is a voting citizen to do?

This is the third of a three-part series on the climate policies in the manifestos of the parties contesting the 2019 elections. The first, on the climate policy of the ANC, can be accessed here, and the second, on the DA's climate policy, here.

Engagement, not despair.

With these words, or at least a version of them, Bill McKibben closes off the foreword to his book Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?, released internationally in late April 2019. McKibben, whose 1989 classic The End of Nature was the first text to introduce anthropogenic climate change to a general audience, is preparing his reader for the fact that his latest volume is going to be even bleaker.

"More time has passed and we...