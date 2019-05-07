South Africa: Broadband Deal Enhances Eastern Cape Service Delivery

Johannesburg — THE delivery of basic services in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province is set for a major improvement following a partnership between a technology group and a government agency to deliver much-needed broadband services to public facilities.

Liquid Telecom South Africa, part of the leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, has concluded the agreement with State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Broadband services will be available in hospitals, schools, clinics and provincial offices.

The partnership with SITA and Eastern Cape administration will connect 2 700 government facilities initially with 100 Mbps and increasing in the majority of these sites to 1 Gbps.

"Having the opportunity to start connecting the least connected province in South Africa is an honour for us," said Reshaad Sha, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Telecom South Africa.

He said for the first time Liquid Telecom will be contributing directly to enhanced service delivery in the Eastern Cape.

"The high-speed network services that we will deliver as part of this project will be a key enabler in the delivery of e-education; e-health and a plethora of e-government services through the facilities that will now be connected," Sha said.

Ntutule Tshenye, the Acting CEO of SITA, said this connectivity would serve as a key enabler for the Eastern Cape Government.

"The partnership also aims to demonstrate that it is possible to deploy pervasive high-speed broadband in a rural province so as to ensure that the objectives of SA Connect are met," Tshenye said.