Mozambique: Flood Victims Sexually Abused

Maputo — REPORTS of sexual exploitation and abuse have marred the distribution of food and other relief items to thousands of people displaced by floods in Mozambique.

The violations come in the wake of the impoverished country suffering successive cyclones over the past two months.

Cyclones Idai and Kenneth have left some 1,85 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations (UN) expressed concern at the prevalence of sexual exploitation and abuse around the distribution of aid.

It has opened a probe amid the accusations leveled against humanitarian staff.

"It is not, and never will be, acceptable for any person in a position of power to abuse their authority under any circumstances and especially against the most vulnerable in their time of greatest need," said Marcoluigi Corsi, Humanitarian Coordinator for Mozambique.

The envoy said UN had established mechanisms to capture and follow-up on any rumour, report or allegation of sexual exploitation and abuse.

"We have clear protocols to fast-track action in response to such cases (allegations)."

Corsi said the priority was to ensure that any survivor or complainant of sexual exploitation and abuse was safe and had access to survivor-centred services and support.

"We will not rest until we have done absolutely all that is within our power to prevent and address sexual exploitation and abuse as we respond to Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth."