South Africa: Police Working Round the Clock to Probe City Press Journalist's Death

Gauteng police are following up on leads as they continue their investigation into the death of City Press journalist Ngwako Modjadji.

"We are following up information and are still calling on people who have any information that may help us to come forward," provincial police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

Modjadji was killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident on Saturday night.

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a number plate was found on the scene and it is believed to belong to the vehicle involved in his death.

Modjadji, 40, previously worked at the Sowetan and Citizen newspapers and Drum magazine before joining City Press in 2018.

On Sunday, News24 reported that City Press editor Mondli Makhanya said Modjadji's death was a sad loss for journalism.

