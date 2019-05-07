Sierra Leone: 'Don't Stigmatise Sierra Leone With It Past History'

-President Bio tells world leaders

While speaking at the TED 2019 Conference in Canada, President Julius Maada Bio noted that the country should not be rated based on it past history, but rather world leaders should focus on the current strives by his administration to address the needs of Sierra Leoneans.

The TED conference was organised to help change the narratives about Sierra Leone's past history, more so as a country that has gone through decades of civil conflict, with a lot of challenges facing it citizens.

"The future offers more hope and opportunity for all. It matters more to me that young men and women all across the country can imagine for themselves that they too can be part of the story of our nation," he said.

Over the years, efforts have been made by the government of Sierra Leone to rebrand the image of the country overseas amidst critical challenges.

"I want to challenge the youth to collectively build a country where three-year olds like my daughter, Amina, can grow up with good governance, quality education, healthcare, and good infrastructure. I also want our children to become young women and men who can continue nourishing the tree that grows from the seeds that we are planting today," he noted.