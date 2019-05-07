Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Mum Dumps Baby to Have Quality Time With Boyfriend at Lodge

A Bulawayo mother, on Monday appeared before a local magistrate for leaving her two year-old baby in the care of a stranger while being intimate with her boyfriend at a local lodge.

Ayanda Sibanda (22) appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi facing charges of ill-treatment or neglect of children or young person as defined in section 7 (1) of the Children's Act.

Prosecutor, Rufaro Mageza told the court that on 3 May 2019, along forth street between 5th and 6th Avenue, Sibanda approached Florence Tatani, a stranger and left asked her to care for her one year, eleven months old baby, under the pretext that she wanted to use a nearby bathroom.

"The complainant remained with the infant while the accused person went away. After the 'few' minutes the accused did not return as she had promised.

"Tatani decided to seek help and report the case to the police after realising the accused had not returned after almost three hours," Mageza told the court.

When quizzed by magistrate Mkwananzi where she had gone after leaving her baby with a stranger, Sibanda said she had gone to meet her boyfriend at a local lodge.

"Your worship, I had gone to meet my boyfriend at a local lodge," said Sibanda.

The mother who pleaded guilty to the charges was remanded out of custody to May 7 (today) for sentence.