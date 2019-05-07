Zimbabwe: Vic Falls-Byo Road Crash Claims Prosecutor and Interpreter

A prosecutor and a court administrator stationed at the Hwange Magistrate Courts, died on the spot while their colleagues were rushed to hospital after a vehicle they were travelling in burst a tyre near Insuza, Matabeleland North.

According to police sources, the names of the deceased were still being withheld until their next of kin are notified.

The accident occurred in the morning on Saturday at the 63km peg along the Bulawayo-Lupane road as they were going to attend a colleague's wedding in Bulawayo.

Senior prosecutor in charge of Matabeleland North Martha Cheda was one of the injured.

She and an unconfirmed number of others were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where they are admitted.

Police on Saturday were still investigating the circumstances around the accident as it was not yet clear what caused it and how many people were on board the twin-cab belonging to Cheda.

A source close to the investigations said: "the accident occurred just after Insuza going to Bulawayo. The grey twincab burst a tyre and the driver lost control. Investigations are underway."

The injured were still admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital on Saturday afternoon while the wedding in Matsheumhlophe went ahead as the bride and groom had not been told about the sad incident.