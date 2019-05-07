Nigeria: Glo Fetes Nigeria's Special Olympics Heroes

Telecommunications outfit, Globacom at the weekend celebrated the three successful special Olympians it sponsored to the 2019 Special Olympics held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in March.

One of the athletes, Chima Maduakor, who is deaf and dumb, won gold in shot put, while two others, Tejumola Ogunlela and Oyinkansola Givens, won two bronze medals in swimming, and two medals (silver and bronze) in badminton, respectively.

Speaking at the reception held at its head office at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, on Friday, Globacom's State Head, SME, Lagos Zone, Marie Macfoy praised the athletes for doing Nigeria proud at the event.

She particularly commended them for their diligence, determination and 'can do' spirit in the face of severe challenges, all of which combined to give them victory at the world event.

She said their achievement is consistent with the irrepressible spirit of Nigerians. She recalled that Globacom, in 2011, sponsored the Nigerian contingent to the Special Olympics held in Athens. That contingent also did Nigeria proud by coming home with 27 medals.

She pledged that Globacom would continue to reward hard work and excellence in sports, whilst helping Nigerian youths to realize their potential.

The leader of the Nigerian Contingent to the Special Olympics, Mr. Adeola Oladugba, responded by thanking Globacom for its financial intervention, which he said enabled the young athletes to gain international recognition.

"If not for Globacom's support, the three athletes might not have been able to go on to the world stage. Globacom has done extremely well," he said.

Nigeria won 33 gold, 21 silver and 10 bronze medals in various events at the 2019 Special Olympics.