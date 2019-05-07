Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Matapi Flats Tour in Pictures

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's tour of Matapi Flats in Mbare ended abruptly without the address that officials had prepared for. The President inexplicably left apparently complaining of the chocking smell from wet paint advising officials this could affect residents. Below are pictures of his short tour: (All images by Idah Mhetu)

A coat of paint goes a long way. Part of Matapi Flats after the refurbishment currently underway

So will you put up another one when I visit next? President Emmerson Mnangagwa seems to be asking officials during a whistle-stop visit to Mbare's Matapi Flats refurbishment project

Not very impressive. Inside the flats while there marked improvements a lot still needs to be done

A lot of council water may now be saved after the installation of wash-basins as well as ablution facilities

A Mbare artist's impression of President Mnangagwa

Watch Tower. A member of the elite Presidential Guard keeps vigil from above

Up and away. President Mnangagwa was gone before the people of Mbare could say hello