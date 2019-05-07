Zimbabwe: 131 Arrested As Police Clampdown On Vuzu Parties in Bulawayo

NINE juveniles who are part of the 131 youths arrested in Bulawayo on Saturday while heading for Vuzu parties where they engage in orgies of unprotected group sex, appeared in court on Monday.

Following an upsurge in Vuzu parties in the city, police on Saturday arrested 131 rowdy youths in an operation that also saw law enforcement agents confiscating alcohol and sex enhancing pills from the teenagers.

Some of the arrested youths include students and teachers.

First to appear before Bulawayo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi were Zenzele Ndlovu (20), Bongani Mhlanga (19), Gabriel Tarambiwa (22), Moketsi Sebata (24) and Tendai Mpofu (18), a student at Njube High School.

Also to appear before Magistrate Mkwananzi were Ngosimanzile Khumalo, Bekimuzi Moyo, Prichard Sibanda and Alex Ndlovu.

Prosecuting, Mufaro Mageza told court that Ndlovu and his colleagues, on May 4 at the Centenary Park in the city, unlawfully and intentionally made noise or caused disturbance by playing loud music at a public place knowing or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that their actions were unlawful.

"Sgt Nengwekuni who was on duty in the Park, heard the accused persons making noise and arrested them," said Mageza.

Magistrate Mkwananzi warned the five not to repeat the offence and freed them without a fine.

However, Khumalo, Moyo, Sibanda and Ndlovu were referred to community service officers for assessment.

The four, who all pleaded guilty to criminal nuisance charges, were arrested at Vista Night Club along 8th Avenue and Fife Street.

"On the 4th of May, one of the accused persons or all of them were wantonly or mischievously making noise or disturbances or playing a musical instrument or wireless in public, knowing or realising that their act was unlawfully," Mageza told the court.

Court officials spent the whole day screening some of the youths, some as young as 14 years.

Bulawayo residents and police have raised concern over the growing number of youths organising Vuzu parties where alcohol and drugs are abused leading to unprotected sex.