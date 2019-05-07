Liberia: Speaker Pledges Support

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has pledged his fullest support to scaling up nutrition in Liberia.He made the pledge over the weekend during a nutrition awareness meeting with members of the House of Representatives at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

Speaker Chambers calls on all Liberians to eat a lot nutritional food that will help them to grow and be healthily.

The SUN Movement in Liberia and UN REACH continue to engage nutrition stakeholders from various sectors of society including government line ministries, civil society organizations, donors, INGOs and lawmakers.

The SUN Movement and REACH's first parliamentarian meeting was held with House Speaker Chambers on 16 April 2019 in Monrovia.

During the meeting, Speaker Chambers was briefed about the numerous challenges malnutrition poses as well as some constraints being encountered by the nutrition actors in tackling the issues.

Speaker Chambers also expressed gratitude to the SUN and REACH team - as well as UN agencies working for nutrition including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, WHO, and FAO, among others, for the discussion and pledged the willingness of the House of Representatives to collaborate with all stakeholders on nutrition-related concerns.

Also speaking, the Deputy Minister for Budget at the Ministry of Finance Tanneh G. Brunson said the government of Liberia over the years, remains supportive of the efforts to promote nutrition interventions across the country despite emerging resource constraints which have impacted the fiscal space.

She said improving health service delivery and the resulting impacts across counties and regions remain a major national priority.

She added that there is ongoing effort to increase support toward the sector and to clearly improve the coverage of nutrition activities across the country.By Bridgett Milton-Edited by Winston W. Parley