Liberia: Protest Mobilization Angers Citizens in Gbarnga

Bong — Attempts by Montserrado County Rep. Yekeh Kolubah to explain the purpose of the planned June 7 protest as a way of mobilizing support in Gbarnga, Bong County appears to anger many bystanders who had gone to listen to the lawmaker, describing him as "less-busy" man.

Rep. Kolubah, an independent lawmaker, is a key critic of President George Manneh Weah and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Rep. Kobulah extended his Country tour to Gbarnga over the weekend and paid visit to three strategic areas including the Malian Intellectual Center, Lofa Parking and Duala Community.

Our Bong County Correspondent says during his awareness visit, Rep. Kolubah was telling the citizens why they should join the Council of Patriots to protest on June 7.

"The Protest will be peaceful and it is meant to petition the government of Liberia about the current status of our economy, the infusing of the $25 million United States Dollars by the government through the Ministry of Finance and the hardship in Liberia," Rep. Kolubah says.

He sought to convince the citizens that protesters will be very nonviolent, maintaining, "because we want to be peaceful, that's why we have requested the Ministry of Justice to give us permit for the protest."

He calls on Bong County citizens to do all they can in supporting the planned protest as doing so will draw the thoughtfulness of the government to timely implement things that will ensure dividends for the indigenous citizens in Liberia.

But our correspondent observes that majority of the citizens who he spoke to at Lofa Parking rejected the lawmaker's appeal and termed it as a means of undermining the already existing peace of the Country.

"We will not allow ourselves to be misled by a lawmaker who has no impact but to keep raising false allegation," J. Alexander Diamah, one of the citizens explains.

"We have suffered in this country for a very long time and if we should maintain our peace, there is a need that we engage the government constructively instead of going to the street to protest which might result to chaos," Diamah adds.

Mr. Diamah angrily told the Montserrado District #10 Rep. that gone are the days when citizens of Liberia were moved by little of nothing to carry on unlawful acts, stating, they have no plan to leave their busy schedules for protest in Monrovia.

Ma Mary Flomo, a mother of three children, told our correspondent that she does not support any protest on grounds that it will not help to solve the problem Liberia faces.

"Protest cannot solve Liberia's problem, so that is why we are even calling on those that are organizing it to forget about protesting and dialogue with the government," she says.

Madam Flomo continues that dialoguing with the government is the best way of handling the problem instead of going to the street to demonstrate.

According to our Bong County correspondent, it was earlier planned for Rep. Kobulah's meeting to be held adjacent the Gbarnga YMCA building, but the property owner Mr. Fred Janteh denied them from having protest meeting at his residence.

President Weah's Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor has over the years enjoyed the support of Bong County for elected office, and this support was similarly demonstrated in the 2017 presidential election.

Bong County was a very strong hold of her estranged husband, imprisoned ex- President Charles Ghankay Taylor from the time of the civil conflict through the 1997 elections that he won.