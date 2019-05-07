Liberia: Unacceptable! - -U.S. Warns PYJ, Yekeh, 'Ex-generals', Fahngon

Ex-rebels Senator Prince Yormie Johnson and Representative Yekeh Kolubah, so-called 'ex-generals' here and suspended Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon are bending their heads in shame in the wake of sharp reaction from the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia against their recent public utterances that could jeopardize Liberia's peace and security.

These officials of the Liberian government have been spewing hate messages and divisive comments on both the airwaves and social media, characterized by threats to carry out violence.

But in a statement released Monday, 06 May the Embassy of the United States says those who promote through their words or deeds a Congo-Country divide do not have Liberia's best interests or that of their constituents at heart, but rather appear motivated by personal ambitions or fears.

"It is unacceptable for Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Representative Yekeh Kolubah, "ex-generals" or other former actors in Liberia's civil wars to incite unlawful acts through ill-considered rhetoric that could jeopardize Liberia's hard-won peace and security", the statement reads.

The statement specifically notes that it is equally irresponsible for people within leadership positions in government or the ruling party to promote such division as reportedly suspended Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon has done on social media, adding, "To take such a public stance and suggest it is a private opinion or a personal right reflects a misunderstanding of the nature of public service in a democracy.

The Executive Mansion Monday suspended Deputy Minister of Information Eugene Fahngon for time indefinite, immediately after the statement from the Embassy of the United States.

Meanwhile, as Liberians celebrate National Unification Day next week, the U.S. Embassy encourages all Liberians to reflect on their role in constructively contributing to development and sustaining peace in the country.

The general economic and political situations in Liberia have been one of wait and see especially, in the wake of an impending public protest by group of Liberians under the banner Council of Patriots, to draw the Weah administration's attention to alleged bad governance, corruption, mismanagement of state resources and flagrant violations of the Constitution, among others.

COP in a letter dated April 24, 2019, addressed to Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean says, "We write to inform you of our intention to hold a peaceful assembly scheduled to begin on Friday, June 7, 2019, and potentially last for several days in Monrovia."

The letter continues, "During this peaceful assembly, we intent to present our grievances to the President and heads of the Legislative and Judiciary branches in the form of a written petition."

But Attorney General Cllr. Frank Musa Dean in an official response Wednesday, 01 May argued that advisors and members of the COP, who signed the communication, are not officers for the purpose of representing a corporation and/or an unincorporated body,

saying, "Therefore, to ensure compliance, the request should be made through the statutory officers of the 'Council of Patriots', after having provided documentation to the MOJ that said organization is duly constituted and existing under the laws of the Republic of Liberia."He said alternatively, signatories of the letter may elect to submit the request in their individual names, as a group of Liberian citizens, instead.

Observers say the position of the Justice Ministry tacitly denies the protesters permit to peacefully assemble on 07 June as they have pronounced, but the COP maintains that its protest would go on as announced.