Liberia: President Weah Wishes Muslims Good Tidings At Ramadan

As Muslims the world over have begun to observe the Holy Fasting Month of Ramadan, President George Manneh Weah has extended his best wishes to Muslims in Liberia and called on them to continue to pray for national peace, reconciliation and prosperity of the Country.

According to a press release issued by the Executive Mansion on Monday, 6 May, President Weah acknowledged the invaluable role of Liberian Muslims in Liberia's development, peace and stability.

President Weah states further that this year's month of prayer will be used to seek Allah's ... favor upon Liberia as one big family.

President Weah says all Liberians, irrespective of religious preference, are tied together by one vision, one nation and one destiny and it is only worthy that "we pray for each other."

In these times of national adversities, when his government is endeavoring to sustain the peace and improve the wellbeing of Liberians, President Weah says Muslims should offer special prayers for the country's stability and peace.

He calls on Liberian Muslims to reflect on the root word of Ramadan which means 'extreme heat'; that makes the Muslims' Fast Month a spiritual process of burning away sin with good deeds.

He expresses the hope that the next month of prayer will make Liberian Muslims commit themselves to profound devotion and selflessness and commitment to the principles of love and peace.-Press release