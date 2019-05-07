Liberia: Weah Visits Capitol Today

President George Manneh Weah is expected to pay a visit to the Capitol today, Tuesday, May 07, at 9:00 in the morning, the New Dawn gathers.

President Weah is expected to meet with leadership of the 54th Legislature, including Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie and other leaders of both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate.

Discussions are expected to center on earlier pronouncement by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel Tweah to delay submission of the draft 2019/2020 national budget.Minister Tweah said at a recent press conference in Monrovia that submission of the draft budget, which should have been done since early April, will now be submitted last week in June.

President Weah will also brief the legislators on the status of the economy, and the need to reduce political tension in the country, among other national issues.

It may be recalled, opposition political parties, including Alternative National Congress (ANC), Liberty Party (LP), All Liberian Party (ALP) and the former ruling Unity Party (UP) have said that the Liberian economy is bleeding profusely in the hands of President George M. Weah and his lieutenants.

The former governing Unity Party chairman Wilmot Paye, said, the President's Annual Message in January portrayed Liberia as a country whose economy is already in free fall, as being "better."

"President Weah just did not care about how many of you sleep hungry, how many Liberians are barely surviving, and how grim the prospects are for this economy to recover in the foreseeable future," he noted in a critique by the opposition bloc of the President's address to the Legislature, sitting in joint session.

Today's discussion is expected to be held behind closed doors. But the Minister of Information Lenn Eugene Nagbe is expected to brief the press following the departure of the President.It is also anticipated that the much publicized June 07 protest will form part of the discussion.

The Spokesperson for the 'Council of Patriots' Darious Dillon said on Sky fm Monday that the protesters will expect immediate answers to their concerns from President Weah.

Dillon maintains that President Weah must answer immediately on the easy issues and give timetable for the issues that cannot be answered on June 07 or they would not leave the streets.