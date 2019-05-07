South Africa: Rasta to Ref Bulls V Crusaders Duel

Cape Town — South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge will referee Friday's Super Rugby encounter between the Bulls and Crusaders.

Kick-off is at 19:10.

Rasivhenge will be assisted by countrymen Jaco Peyper and Egon Seconds, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

On Saturday, Australia's Nic Berry will referee the Sharks' clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton (09:35 SA time).

Berry will be assisted by New Zealanders Paul Williams and Brendon Pickerill, with local official Aaron Paterson the TMO.

Later in the day, Egon Seconds will referee the Lions' match against the Waratahs in Johannesburg (15:05 kick-off).

Seconds will be assisted by Rasivhenge and Peyper, with Vos again on TMO duty.

