Tanzania: World Bank Push for Wise Management of Natural Resources to Ensure Clean, Greener Development

Dar es Salaam — The government and the World Bank have partnered to produce Tanzania's environmental analysis calling for wise management of natural resources for clean and green development.

Tanzania is reported to be one of only 10 countries in Africa--and of only a few more countries in the rest of the world--where total wealth per capita has declined.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan graced the event to launch the report which outlined four pathways into sustaining the natural resources.

Tanzania's total wealth per capita--the sum of all types of physical, human, and natural capital--has declined between 1995 and 2014, despite robust and sustained economic growth.

Competing demands for and open access to many of Tanzania's natural resources are causing the resources' degradation and are limiting their ability to continue to provide goods and services.

"Our economy depends heavily on natural resources and more than half of Tanzanian population lives in rural areas depending on natural resources for food, fuel and fodder. We therefore need to wisely manage the natural resources," said the vice president.

The report warned that rapid population growth, economic growth, increasing urbanisation and climate change as factors posing risks towards the natural resources.

"The impacts of these factors are intensifying and have resulted in significant loss of ecosystems, competing demands for land and water and environmental pollution," said Mr Daniel Mira-Salama from the World Bank who presented summary of the report.

The pathways suggested by the report include conservation of biodiversity and marine and freshwater resources; promotion of resilient landscapes; access to modern fuels and low impact urbanization; and strengthened institutions for pollution management.