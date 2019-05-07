Tanzania: Govt - Thousands of Sacked Public Workers Reinstated

Dodoma — The government on Monday, May 6 said 4,160 public servants who were wrongly fired for holding fake academic certificates have been returned to work.

The number is a part of the 15,189 public servants who were originally found to hold fake qualification certificates, according to Mary Mwanjelwa, the deputy minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Public Service and Good Governance.

Ms Mwanjelwa said the decision to take the workers back and reinstate them on the public payroll system came after the government received complaints from the workers and other sources over unfair treatment when verifying the certificates.

"We made a close follow-up over the matter, and we found that 4,160 servants were removed from the payroll system in error. Some 3,057 workers out of that number were employed at the village and ward levels," Ms Mwanjelwa stated in responding to a parliamentary question by the Musoma Urban MP, Vedastus Manyinyi (CCM).

Mr Manyinyi had asked the government whether it was ready to form a special taskforce to make a follow-up on how the certificates verification exercise was conducted at the local government level.

"I believe that some public servants were removed from the payroll by mistake. Why doesn't the government come up with a special team (to look into the matter) so that justice can prevail...," the MP had asked.