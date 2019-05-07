Tanzania: Minister - No Indicative Price for Cashew Nuts

Dodoma — The government has disclosed that there will be no indicative prices for cashew nuts, instead bargaining power will decide how the cash crop will be sold.

Deputy Minister for Industries and Trade Stella Manyanya made the statement in Parliament on Monday, May 06, 2019, when responding to a supplementary question asked by Ndanda legislator Cesil Mwambe (Chadema).

In his question, Mr Mwambe demanded direct answers from the government regarding prices of both raw and processed cashews.

Responding to the legislator, Ms Manyanya said cashew nut business was governed by agreement between the two sides (buyers and seller), noting that the government focused on expenses it incurred when buying from farmers.

"I would like to inform the public that at the moment we have 361 tonnes of processed cashew nut remaining in our stores. We welcome all buyers because there is no indicative price. It is the bargaining power that will determine the prices," he said.

Special Seats MP Silafi Maufi (CCM) had sought to know the government's strategies to build industries and take investors to Rukwa Region where they will build large industries, which help in job creation.

She also questioned that crops grown in the region were not poorly priced and why contract farming was not promoted.

In her response, Ms Manyanya said currently contract farming was involved a few crops, which include tobacco and sugarcane where individual farmers make special agreement with buyers.

Regarding setting up factories, she said the government had a responsibility to continue improving conditions for the farmers and investors to operate.