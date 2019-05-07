Ghana: ﻿Vodafone Launches 'Magic Recharge' Promo

Vodafone has launched a new promotion that is expected to bring a touch of magic into the lives of its customers.

Christened "Magic Recharge", the product allows customers who buy airtime worth GH₵ 2 and above, to receive bonus from three-times up to 100 times whatever the recharge value. The bonus can be used for on-net calls and internet browsing.

Customers can also share their recharge PIN with two other friends, who will enjoy the same benefits. The promotion also has lots of exciting prizes for the most users including motorcycles, mobile phones, airtime, automobiles and a trip to Dubai for two.

Commenting on the new promo, Director for Consumer Business at Vodafone Ghana, Pushpinder Gujral,said "We all need magic every now and then to turn things around. Vodafone Ghana's leadership in innovation and creativity represents one of our strongest winning points as a company."

He said "Magic Recharge will bring excitement to our customer base; draw us closer to our cherished customers and continue to fortify us as an admired brand in Ghana. We continue to explore new and exciting ways to deliver on our promise of an exciting future for our customers."

The promotion will run for 90 days and requires customers to simply dial *561# to enter. The bonus credit expires at midnight on the day of purchase.