Ghana: McDan Honoured By ITF

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has honoured Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group for his contribution towards the development of tennis in Ghana, Africa and the world.

On Sunday at the finals of the McDan ITF World Tour at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis complex, Dr. McKorley was presented with a special trophy by the ITF in recognition of his sterling efforts.

The CIMG Marketing Man of the Year and chief of two communities in Ada and Tamale has become synonymous with the sport in recent times.

Through the McDan Foundation, he has sponsored the McDan National Open championship, the West African Open which has now metamorphosed into the McDan ITF World Tour which is attracting players from over 30 countries.

Receiving the special trophy, Dr. McKorley, who has also invested in other sports like football and boxing said his biggest ambition was to return Ghana to her glory past in the tennis.

Ghana is currently in Africa zone III and according to the astute businessman, Ghana will soon return to zone II to attract some big matches to the country.

The week-long McDan ITF World Tour was won by Brit Benjamin Storrie who defeated Zimbabwean top seed, Benjamin Lock 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's finals.

John Lock and his brother, Ben Lock won the Men's Doubles by beating the pair of Darry Hale of Britain and Niklas Johansen of Sweden 6-4, 6-1.