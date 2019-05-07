Ghana: International Needs Ghana Receives ﻿AFCAA Accreditation

THE International Needs Ghana (INGH), a non profit organisation, has received accreditation and charter certificates from the Africa Council for Accreditation and Accountability (AfCAA)

At a ceremony held on Friday to present the certificates to INGH, a board member of AfCAA, Peter Mugendi, congratulated INGH for the achievement and urged them to continue being committed to ethical principles and transparency in the community they serve.

He revealed that INGH was the first organisation in Ghana to receive accreditation from his outfit, adding that it was very necessary for various organisations, in Africa especially, to shun corruption and promote godliness.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of INGH, Edmond Vanderpuye, expressed gratitude to AfCAA for the trust reposed in them and described the honour as "the crowning moment of an assessment we subjected ourselves to, to show the world that our operations are above board."

He called on all non-profit organisations to support government in its developmental agenda by addressing individual and societal needs through a variety of social interventions.

According to him, charitable organisations like INGH rely on the public's trust to do their work so they do not want to compromise the trust they receive from beneficiaries and donors for anything.

Mr Vanderpuye said, " as a Christian non-governmental and development organisation, we identify with AfCAA's conviction that Christians in Africa must always live out their faith through distinctive and accountable behaviour in personal life and in adherence to Biblical principles in ministry or business."

He assured AfCAA and the public of INGH's commitment to improving their operations and enhancing public trust.

The AfCAA accreditation, he stressed, would spur his outfit to continue setting the pace for accountability in the Christian not-for profit sector.