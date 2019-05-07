Ghana: GTU to Hold Level 1 Course for Technical Officials

The Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) in conjunction with the International Triathlon Union (ITU) and Africa Triathlon Union (ATU) will hold a Technical Officials level 1 Course at Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra on May 10-11, 2019.

The course will provide participants with the requisite theoretical and practical knowledge required to officiate at national events as a technical delegate.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Boakye Yiadom of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

According to the statement, the participants would be drawn from the group that took part in the community course last year at the hockey stadium.

It said the participants will use the weekend Cowbell Legon sprint series as their practical course.

Those who will come out successful will officiate at the first ever Africa Triathlon Cup on June 9 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

This course will no doubt add value to the GTF as one of the emerging federations in Africa.