Ghana: ﻿Expresspay Drives Digital Payments in Ghana ﻿... Launches Visa On Mobile

expressPay, a leading financial technology service provider has launched Visa on mobile, an innovative Visa electronic payment service.

This will allow thousands of consumers and merchants to make and accept digital payments more conveniently.

The Visa on mobile solution will allow consumers to simply scan a merchant QR code to make a payment. The convenience of the service is enhanced through interoperability with other bank apps and USSD short codes.

expressPay launched the service at the latest Accra Goods Market festival where merchants received digital payments via the new innovative feature.

Merchants can sign up instantly and will benefit from the thousands of consumers who patronise the expressPay and bank apps.

Curtis Vanderpuije, CEO of expressPay, said, "This service will accelerate digital commerce and combat some of the challenges small and micro merchants in Ghana face using traditional point of sale systems, including the cost of installation and requirement for electricity and internet connectivity."

He said, "It provides merchants with a low-cost and convenient way to receive payments from multiple sources, including debit cards and mobile money wallets. We have ensured that merchants can seamlessly sign-up for the service and receive all the required approvals immediately when we receive their requests."

Country Manager, Visa Ghana, Adoma Peprah said, "We continually seek strategic collaborations with local partners who share our vision of simplifying digital payments so that more Ghanaians can be included in the payments ecosystem. This partnership with expressPay delivers on that objective, as it will help to include more people and businesses in the formal financial system."

Consumers can also use Visa on mobile to send money directly from their bank account to a recipient's bank account regardless of whether they use a mobile app or USSD code of the bank.

These mobile transactions are processed with the same scale, security and reliability as any other Visa transaction. Consumers will also be able to withdraw or deposit cash at an agent enabled with Visa on mobile.