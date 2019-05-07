Ghana: ﻿MTN Takes Customer Outreach Programme to Ho

Ho — TELECOMMUNICATIONS service giants; MTN last week launched a new customer outreach programme in Ho, to bring its products and services to the doorsteps of customers.

"Clients still come to our offices to transact business but we now want to save them the time and the inconvenience. So, we will get to them in their homes," said Mr Mawuli Katehena, MTN Regional Lead in the Volta Region.

Under the outreach plan, he said that there were two innovative products - Turbow, a router that could take 32 devices at a cheaper rate with a very high speed, and also the MTN Smart Feature phone that could be used as an android phone, with data devices connecting to the phone and PC.

"The Turbow and MTN Smart Feature phone are very affordable," he added.

Mr Katehena said that apart from reaching out to clients at home, the MTN client service teams would also reach out to customers at their work places.

That, according to him, would also facilitate interviews by the customer service teams to solicit the views of clients on the various products and services MTN offers to the public.

"We want to bridge every gap between us and our clients," said the MTN Regional Lead.

The launching which took the form of a durbar at the Ho Central Market was attended by a large number of MTN customers and other members of the public.