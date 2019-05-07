Africa: Integrating Africa Journalists Training Ends in Cairo

A 20-day training aimed at enhancing integration among African journalists to unite and persistently work to maintain standards on the continent has ended in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

It commenced on April 13 and ended on May 2, 2019, and was organised by the Union of African journalists (UAJ) and the Supreme Council of Media Regulations.

The training attracted a representative each from Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Togo, La Cote d'voire, Senegal, Chad, Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria.

The rest were Mali, Algeria, Tunisia, South Sudan, Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Morocco and Mauritania.

It was a mechanism to train African Journalists in different fields and broaden their knowledge base in different aspects of news reporting.

Participants received lectures on the role of translation and press to enhance cultural dialogue, peace and security in Africa, publicity influence on press media in Africa, African culture and its social and economic income.

Additionally, the journalists were sensitised on the 'Development of Hydraulic Resources in Africa', 'Bureaucracy and Development in Africa' and 'Tools of External Policy: Press and media as models'.

As part of the training, the journalists visited some tourist sites including the Egyptian Museum, the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile river, the Pyramid and Phoenix, the library of Alexandria, the Royal Jewellery Palace, the Media Production City, the head office of the UAJ, some media outlets like the Al akhar and Al ahram News Paper, as well as some religious complexes and met the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, the Advisor to the Union, Ambassador Ahmed Haggag, who spoke on behalf of the President of UAJ, described the training as successful and called on the trainees to put to practice the knowledge imparted to them.

He said he was hopeful that the training would help contribute to the development of their skills as media practitioners and strengthen the unity between journalists across Africa.

Mr Joel Dally, a journalist from La Cote d'voire, in a speech read on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the government of Egypt, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, and the UAJ for the opportunity to undergo the training.

He said they had benefitted from the training saying "we will reflect on our role to educate, inform and entertain the masses."

Participants were awarded certificates of participation at the end of the training.