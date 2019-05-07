Ghana: Gbfa Wants $37,000 to Participate in Arnold Classic Championship

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has called for support from individuals and corporate organisations as it prepares to participate in the upcoming Arnold Classic Africa Bodybuilding champions slated for Johannesburg, South Africa on May 17-19.

The association needs in excess of US$37,000 to make a representation at the high profile bodybuilding championship.

At the bodybuilding event, Ghana will defend the six medals won at the 2018 edition including a PRO Card won by Cyril Kofi Adjah, the first ever by a Ghanaian athlete.

Speaking at a press conference at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, president of the GBFA, Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, said the late call for support has been occasioned by the failure of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to help the team make the trip.

"We sent a budget to the NSA as far back as early January and we were assured of some form of support. We met the Director General Professor Peter Twumasi on numerous occasions and did all that they asked us to do."

"We were asked to produce a photo album on all the athletes and executives in the association, especially those travelling for the competition. After that the NSA directed a reduction of the size of the contingent; specifically to trim the athletes from 16 to 10 and the executives from four to two."

"After doing all that, the Director General told me last week that he was sorry and that there was nothing the NSA could do for us."

Mr Hayye Yartey said the development has put their participation in danger as both athletes and executives have invested heavily into the training of the team.

"Based on the previous assurance from the NSA, some of the athletes based outside decided to come home and join the rest of the team to train for the competition. We would have kicked against that if we knew this will happen; so they train at their respective bases and join the team in South Africa."

"I want to appeal to corporate Ghana and individuals to come to our aid and help these athletes to participate in the championship."

With a few days to the championship, the GBFA is yet to sort out tickets, feeding and accommodation issues for the athletes, a situation Mr Hayye Yartey believes can be turned around if individuals and corporate organisations respond to the call for support.