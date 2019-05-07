South Africa: Cobras Announce Signing of Nandre Burger

Cape Town — The Cape Cobras have announced that left arm seam bowler Nandre Burger has joined the squad from the Highveld Lions for the 2019/2020 season.

23-year-old Burger has 75 first-class wickets to his name in 22 matches, at an average of 25.32 and has taken 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.18 in List A Cricket and has gone at just 7.02 runs per over in his 17 T20 matches he has played.

Burger has worked with Cobras coach Ashwell Prince previously, when he joined the Cape Town Blitz as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje during the Mzansi Super League at the end of 2018 and is looking forward to the prospect of working with him again.

"I've worked with coach Ashwell at the Cape Town Blitz and I appreciate him bringing me down to Cape Town for this new challenge at the Cobras. I know what the expectations are and I'm ready for the challenge and looking forward to working with him again," said Burger.

Prince gave his reasons for bringing Burger into his squad for next season.

"He brings variety to our bowling attack as a left-arm seam bowler. Also, he's quite a bit taller compared to the rest of our seam bowlers. Mthi (Nabe) is the only person in our attack who has some height to him and Rory (Kleinveldt) brings some height in the white ball competitions," said the former Proteas batsman.

"In terms of trying to win the four-day competition, a left-arm seamer will be crucial to partner up with Dane Piedt who was sensational this year. He will be able to create some footmarks for him to bowl into and hopefully allowing him to become even more of a threat.

"All in all, it's a big plus for us to have Nandre. He also did well for Cape Town Blitz, especially at Newlands. He's a player I admire, mostly for his skills and look forward to working with him," Prince concluded.

Source: Sport24