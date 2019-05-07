Ghana: Grant - Hearts Still 'Work in Progress'

Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant, has declared that his team remains a 'work in progress' despite the improvement shown in their recent outings.

Coming right after a 3-2 defeat in the hands of WAFA Sogakope, the Phobians swept the academy lads off their feet on Sunday in the reverse fixture of the Normalisation Committee special competition, firing four unanswered goals to avenge the earlier defeat.

Michelle Sarpong scored the opener for Hearts with Fatawu Mohammed, Manaf Umar and Kofi Kordzi registering their names on the score sheet to complete the rout.

Grant said in the post match that the manner of the defeat was a suggestion that when the team gets into its rhythm, they will be unbeatable.

But until then, he wants the fans to be modest in their expectation because they have a long way to go.

"We are working very hard to get there but it will take a lot of time. The fans have every reason to be happy but I need them to understand that we are still a 'work in progress."

Grant lavished praise on the players for giving their all, adding that, Sunday's game was one the large Phobian following would want to see over and over again.

"But it won't be like that. It appeared my boys were determined today. What we need now is consistency. The performance must be sustained and that is what we are working on now."

Hearts will engage Liberty Professionals in their next game of the competition and according to Grant; it will be an opportunity to stage a repeat of that display.