Liberia: Lofa County Water Sector Gets Big Boost

Project Targets 220,517 Residents

The Last Well, a Christian charity organization, has launched its Clean Water Access Project in Lofa County. This latest development comes in furtherance of a commitment the entity made to intervene in the water crisis and brings relief to the people of Lofa this year, a release has said.

The launching of the Clean Water Access Project took place on Friday May 3, 2019 in Voinjama, Lofa County political capital city.

According to the release, the launching program was held at the Voinjama City Hall, bringing together staff of The Last Well, National WASH Commission, Public Works Ministry Local authority, locals and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

Lofa County Superintendent William Tamba Kimba, who spoke earlier, described The Last Well's intervention as a "rescue mission."

Superintendent Kimba said the intervention by the Last Well was timely, "because several towns and villages are struggling for safe drinking water."

He thanked The Last Well for the initiative and called on the residents to work with the charity in the implementation of project.

The Chairman of the National WASH Commission, Bobby Whitefield, said the need for safe drinking water in all parts of the country cannot be overemphasized.

Whitfield noted that the commission, as a regulatory body, will work with development partners to ensure that safe drinking water is provided to Liberians across the country.

He commended The Last Well for embarking on such an initiative, and assured the charity of the commission's cooperation in the implementation of the project.

Public Works Deputy Minister, Benjamin Banto, praised The Last Well for intervening in the water crisis in Lofa County. Banto said the timely intervention of the Last Well will go a long way in addressing water challenges faced by the residents.

A director at the National Public Health Institute, Wataku Kortima, noted that safe water and clean water plays a major part in the social and development growth of any nation.

Kortima noted that the issue of safe drinking water is a requirement in sustaining the human body. He said NPHIL will work with The Last Well while implementing the Lofa project.

Last Well Senior WASH Advisor, Abdul Koroma, who presented an overview of the Clean Water Access Project in Lofa, said the project was designed by The Last Well as a respond to the acute water shortage in Foya and Kolahun districts.

Koroma however said that the project will cover the entire county providing access to safe and clean water for inhabitants. He said that the charity contractors are currently carrying out assessment with the intent of giving them a clearer picture of the water crisis in the county.

Mr. Koroma said that the charity has put in place a sustainability plan with the aim to maintain the facilities to be constructed. He said the intervention is the organization's way of supporting the government of Liberia's Pro-poor Agenda, through the provision of safe drinking water.

He said the project will also provide job opportunities for the locals, who will, in one way or another, be contracted to work with contractors to implement the project. As part of the Last Well intervention, Koroma said it has rehabilitated 161 hand pumps in all the seven districts.

The council of commissioners of Lofa County, pledged their unflinching support to The Last Well to ensure that the project becomes successful and that "about 5,500 Water Filter buckets will be distributed in the county, especially to communities that are hard to reach."

The project targets about 220,517 residents in Foya, Kolahun, Quadru Gboni, Salayea, Vahun, Voinjama and Zorzor districts in Lofa County. These districts will benefit from construction of new hand pumps, rehabilitation of existing hand pumps and the distribution of water filter buckets.