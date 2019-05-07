Malawi: MEC Warns Scribes Against Election Biased Reporting

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned journalists against biased reporting on the forthcoming highly contentious tripartite elections.

MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga said biased and unfair election reporting has potential to put off potential voters as well as ignite violence.

Mathanga said this Monday in Lilongwe at the start of a two-day reporting course.

"Biased reporting, unfair reporting and bad reporting of the election can make people choose bad leaders. This can ignite violence," said Mathanga.

She blamed fake news in some online publications as well as mainstream media.

UNDP technical advisor Richard Cox advised the journalists to take the course seriously in order to make the election, in two weeks' time, a great success.

At least 80 journalists from both print and electronic are attending the course.