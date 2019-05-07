Malawi: Prayers for Elections At Mutharika's Backyard State House Thursday

A prayer breakfast for presidential aspirants aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the run-up to May 21 Tripartite Elections has been set for this Thursday and will be held at Kamuzu Palace, the official residence of President Peter Mutharika, who is seeking re-election on governing a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

Ironically, Mutharika shunned prayers for peace and peace declaration signing which Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organised in Lilongwe last Saturday to encourage peaceful co-existence of parties as the country inches towards the May 21 elections.

Those who have signed the peace declaration are Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM's leader Saulos Chilima, United Democtratic Front's Atupele Muluzi, John Chisi of Umodzi Party, Revelend Hardwick Kaliya (Independent) and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD).

But several Christian churches from Pentecostal movement which include Pentecostal Revival Crusades (PRC) Ministries, Calvary Family Church (CFC) , Agape Life Church, Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International (CRMI), Assemblies of God and Living Waters Church have organised the prayer breakfast at State House.

The moderator for the Presidential Prayer Breakfast, Apostle Madalitso Mbewe, who is also CFC founder, said the presidential candidates will also be made to sign a document to signify their commitment to peace.

However, the other five presidential candidates - excluding Mutharika - last Saturday signed the Lilongwe Peace Declaration (LPD) document will bind political party leaders running for president on May 21 to resort to dialogue and mediation for peaceful political settlements in view of political challenges emanating from the polls.