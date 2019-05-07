South Africa: Failure to Win Over Youth Voters Could Put SA Economy At Risk

analysis

Some 8m youth voters are either unregistered or registered, but unlikely to vote and 700,000 voters are undecided, given their economic concerns. Corruption and expectations that the economy will not improve post-election are keeping the youth on the fence, while undecided voters cite unemployment as their biggest concern.

Political parties and South Africa have a major challenge as voters gear themselves up to go -- or not to go -- to the polls on Wednesday 8 May. It's the perception that none of the political parties is seen be able to solve the most pressing issue voters perceive to be facing the country: unemployment.

That's according to the latest Citizen Surveys analysis, in April 2019. The South African Citizens Survey took stock of voter sentiment and views after registration closed in April. It's also in contrast to what parties have been saying in the lead-up to the election. Citizen Surveys' strategic research director, Reza Omar, says "the political parties' electoral messages have not always aligned with their political party positioning".

It is this failure to win the hearts and minds of some eight million youth voters that could put the country at grave risk and put paid to hopes that...