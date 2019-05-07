Ghana: ﻿20 Commercial Drivers Arrested for Traffic Offences

At least, 20 commercial drivers have been arrested for various traffic offences by the Tesano Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) in Accra yesterday.

They were arrested at Achimota, Abofu and Tesano for parking and loading passengers at unauthorised bus stops, driving through traffic lights and driving without drivers' licence.

The exercise which started at about 7am was organised by the Tesano MTTU in collaboration with officials of the National Road Safety Commission.

The Commanding Officer of the Tesano MTTU, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Nyarko told the Ghanaian Times,the exercise was to ensure sanity on the roads.

He said the activities of drivers parking at unauthorised places were a major issue to the command.

DSP Aboagye said drivers parked their vehicles where there were no parking signs, thus causing obstruction and endangering the lives of other road users and pedestrians.

"The drivers even use the unauthorised bus stops at stations to pick passengers, endangering the lives of road users," he added.

The Commanding Officer said the offending drivers would be sent to the motor courts soon to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the exercise would continue to ensure that roads are safe for pedestrians and other users.

DSP Aboagye said the command would collaborate with other stakeholders to educate the public on the best practices.

He urged drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to ensure that lives and properties are protected.

The Commanding Officer called for continuous collaboration of the media in their road sensitisation programmes.