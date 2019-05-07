Ghana: NPP Female Stalwarts Brainstorm On Empowerment

Female stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the weekend converged in Accra to discuss ways to empower the women in the party to discover themselves and become financially independent.

It is to ensure that they are determined, dedicated and committed to guard the power they have jealously and to fight to protect the power the citizenry entrusted into them.

Under the auspices of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communications, the gathering titled, 'the Ablekuma West Women's Conference', dwelt on the need for the women in the party to take advantage of opportunities to add value to themselves and also contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who also spoke extensively on the need to empower the women in the party to be financially independent, pointed out that the party and the government are determined, dedicated and committed not to leave anyone behind.

She stated that they would jealously guard the power NPP has, and declared NPP is the only party that could solve the challenges confronting the nation.

"Let's go into the 2020 campaign with sense of belonging and the notion your challenges are mine, mine are yours and continue to sit on the seat of power till thy kingdom come," she said.

Cautioning the participants against acts that will endanger chances of the party in 2020, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said "if somebody is complaining in our polling stations, it is our responsibility to explain the government's policies and programmes to the citizenry so as to understand and make informed choices, since the government came to power, unprecedented development has touched every community and home.

"No one can deny they don't know someone who has benefited from free SHS, none of you can say you don't know anybody who is in nursing and teacher training who has benefitted from restored trainee allowances, who has got job in public service when there was a freeze on employment before we came to power.

"Please, when others are complaining let's explain government policies and programmes to them understand it is very easy to destroy but very difficult to build a good foundation and that's what the government is doing," Mrs Owusu-Ekuful assured.

Mawusi Awity, the Director-General of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), urged the participants to stay away from sharing food when they attend party meetings saying, "We need to be empowered, that's not our role, we should be part of meetings and contribute to the decision making processes.