Africa: Let's Strive for Peace ... On the Continent - President Urges African Leaders

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for political leaders on the continent to focus their energies towards creating an atmosphere of peace and stability to ensure a hopeful future for the youth.

"Peace is one of the most critical ingredients that is needed in all our efforts to make Africa and, indeed, the rest of the world successful. African leaders have to prioritise in establishing a peaceful atmosphere on the continent," he said.

Speaking at the opening of the Global Peace Inter-generational Dialogue in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said Africa could accelerate its transition from poverty to prosperity and create a hopeful future for its youth if there was considerable peace on the continent.

The dialogue, which was the first of series of dialogues to be held in 100 cities across the world, was aimed at creating a platform for the youth to interact with leaders on development issues to help create a better and prosperous future.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for political leaders to take advantage of the dynamism and exuberance of the continent's youthful population to build orderly and prosperous societies that promoted peace.

He said sustainable development depended on addressing the welfare and wellbeing of the youth in an atmosphere of peace and stability, adding, "Only by providing opportunities that open the future to all young people do we fashion a bright future."

He noted that the conflicts on the continent had forced the youth to embark on harrowing journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, all in the bid to chart for themselves, a path to progress and prosperity.

According to the President, there can be no sustainable development on the continent without peace and urged all to work towards building peaceful societies.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure that Ghana continued to play active role in promoting global peace and expressed delight that the youth had been actively involved in the peace dialogue.

He underscored the need to involve the youth in issues relating to peace and security, as well as decision making processes since they were the principal beneficiaries of the desired future, as expressed by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is important for the youth to be involved in the processes leading to the creation of that world," he said and added that "we cannot talk about sustainable development without the active involvement of the youth."

The Chair of Global Peace and the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), Mrs Graca Marcel Mandela, urged the youth to take advantage of the advent of social media to mobilise themselves for development and peace.