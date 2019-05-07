Ghana: Yaa-Naa Enskins Yelizoli - Laana Imoro II

Zabzugu — The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama, has enskined Iddirisu Imoro II as Yelizoli -Laana (chief of Zabzugu).

The enskinment which took place at the Gbewaa Palace in peaceful atmosphere on Sunday, was the 10th enskinment made by Yaa-Naa Abukari, since he assumed the seat as the Overlord of Dagbon.

The Overlord tasked the new Zabzugu chief to work hard to ensure peace in his jurisdiction, stressing peace was a pre-requisite for development.

The new chief who was elated about his enskinment commended the Yaa-Naa for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with his elders and well-meaning citizens of the area to promote peace and unity in the area.

"My primary goal is to work towards sustainable peace and unity among my subjects," he promised.

The chief also indicated his readiness to work assiduously with the relevant authorities to address the developmental challenges facing the traditional area.

Yelizoli-Laana Imoro II, therefore called on to all and sundry in the Zabzugu Traditional Area, to join hands in finding solutions to the developmental challenges.

The new Yelizoli-Laana was born around the 1920s and is in his mid-90s.

He was born into the Yelizoli Laana Abdulai's line who also hails from Yelizoli Laana Azima.

Naa Imoro's father was Gumple-Laana Iddirus Abdulai, a son of Yelizoli-Laana Abdulai Azima.

As an upcoming royal of the Yelizoli-Laana Abdulai dynasty, he first took up the Ping skin in 1986 as a sub chief of Yelizoo-Laana, and subsequently, a Divisional skin -Nyankpala in the Zabzugu area in 1997 and Laagbani skin in I999.