Ghana: Dormaa Assembly Helps Communities to Complete Projects

Wamfie — About 12 communities in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region have been supplied with building materials by the district assembly to enable them complete community projects they have initiated.

The materials included, 200 bags of cement, 30 packets of roofing sheets, 80 pieces of iron rods, 90 boxes of nails and 72 iron pillars among others was procured at the cost of GH₵92,000.00 to complete projects such as school blocks, sanitation facilities and water projects.

Some beneficiary communities are Kyeremasu, Wamfie, Wamanafo, Asotiano, Kofibourkrom and Dormaa Akwamu.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa East Assembly during the presentation said the items were procured from the five per cent share of the Assembly's Common Fund which was backed by law to support community initiated projects.

He however, appealed to government to consider increasing from the current five per cent to 10 per cent to enable assemblies with low revenue generation to support such projects to fast-track development in their areas.

According to him, when communities are made to own development projects in their communities they are able to take good care of them rather than government initiated projects.

Mr Agyeman urged the people to complement government's efforts to enhance development in their area.

Mr Augustine Twum on behalf of the beneficiary communities thanked the assembly for the support and entreated the beneficiary communities to use the items for the intended purposes.