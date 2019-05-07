Ghana: Ablekuma Police Nab Man for Murder

A 28-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man to death has been arrested by the police at Ablekuma in Accra. Nuhu Yakubu Mohammed, unemployed also known as "Not Nice" was reported to have murdered Mohammed Kamal Tahiru Sharabutu, 34, during a scuffle.

The suspect is also alleged to have urged some irate youths to attack residents at Abeka, a suburb of Accra and destroyed their property. The incident resulted in the calling off of the Independence Day in the area this year, the police stated.

The suspect, who according to the police has been a drug dealer is in their custody assisting with investigations. The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Oduro Amaning disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on March 3, this year, the suspect confronted Paa Yaw, a friend of the deceased for entering his "marketing area" with dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

He subsequently seized the drugs from Paa Yaw. The commander said the suspect claimed that the area was for him alone to trade in the drugs.

Chief Supt Amaning said on March 4, at about 7p.m, Paa Yaw accompanied by Sharabutu (deceased) and three others and went to confront Yakubu.

He said it resulted in a scuffle and in the process Yakubu who was holding a knife stabbed Sharabutu several times until he fell unconscious.

He added that Sharabutu was rushed to the hospital but died the following day.

Chief Supt Amaning explained that the suspect on hearing about the death of Sharabutu went into hiding until he was arrested on May 4.

He said during interrogation the suspect admitted the offence and would soon be arraigned for murder.