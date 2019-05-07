Ghana: ﻿NDC Chairman's 'Leaked Tape' Case Adjourned

The Commercial Division "One" of the Accra High Court yesterday adjourned to May 27, the case in which Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer of the party are standing trial for alleged assault on public officers.

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, the presiding judge, said he adjourned the case to enable lawyers for the accused to study the witness statement, forensic report and transcript of audio recordings filed by the Attorney General.

Mr Ampofo and his colleague have each been granted GH¢100,000 bail with one surety for allegedly inciting communicators of the party to attack Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Chairman of the National Peace Council.

The accused were said to have been secretly recorded plot of attack on the target persons in an audio, which had since gone viral.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to all the three counts of conspiracy to cause harm and assault to public officer.

Miss Gloria Afua Akuffo, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice prosecuting said Mr Boahen faces only a charge of conspiracy to cause harm, while his colleague was charged with all the three counts.

Counsel for the NDC Chairman, Mr Tony Lithur, told the court that his client could not speak about the alleged leaked tape because it was doctored.

He said he would address the court on invasion of privacy of Mr Ampofo as they relate to the constitutional breach of his client's rights.

Dr Basit Aziz Bamba said his client, the Deputy Communications, denied the charges filed against him, and added that Article 19(2) (c) of the 1992 Constitution provides that Mr Boahen was innocent until he is proven guilty by the court.

He contended that the charges against the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC were not grounded under the law.