Kenya: Why Some Spurs Fans Are Not Happy With Wanyama

London — Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama against Bournemouth.

Wanyama was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Bournemouth away from home at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder did not start the match, but the Kenya international came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

The former Celtic and Southampton star did not have a good game, as he struggled to impose on the game and could have done better for the goal that the Cherries scored in the first minute of injury time.

According to WhoScored, Wanyama had a pass accuracy of 65%, won one header, and made two interceptions, one clearance and three clearances.

Spurs finished the game with nine men due to the dismissals of Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth in the 43rd and the 48th minute respectively.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Wanyama against Bournemouth and have criticised the defensive midfielder on Twitter.