Namibia: Ba, Stars Heading for Exciting Showdown

THE Namibia Premier League is heading for an exciting showdown after the front runners Black Africa and African Stars both recorded victories on Sunday.

BA beat Tura Magic 3-1 in Windhoek, while Stars beat Mighty Gunners 2-1 at Otjiwarongo, to set up a potential league deciding match when they meet at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Thursday evening.

With only four matches remaining, BA now lead the log on 54 points, while Stars are second, six points behind, but with a match in hand. If Stars beat BA on Thursday evening and also win their match in hand, they will draw level with BA and the title could then be decided on goal difference, although BA still hold a distinct advantage in that department.

On Sunday evening, BA put in an impressive performance and fully deserved their victory against Magic.

They attacked from the start and won a penalty on 11 minutes when Donald Geiseb broke into the box and was rather clumsily brought down by Charles Hambira.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Wesley Katjiteo sent Magic's keeper Mervin Kasetura the wrong way to give BA an early lead.

Barely two minutes later it was 2-0 after a flying McCartney Naweseb outpaced Magic's defence to latch onto a through-ball and smash it into the net.

Naweseb was causing continuous problems with his pace and made it 3-0 early in the second half when he pounced onto a defensive error to put the ball into an empty net.

Magic finally opened their account midway through the second half when Junias Theophilus turned on the speed to run onto a through-ball and score from inside the box.

They, however, seldom troubled BA who were full value for their win.

After the match, Black Africa coach Paulus Shipanga said their game plan had worked out.

"We tried to contain them and frustrate them, because we know that they have speedy guys who are willing to run, but our game plan worked. We decided that we will just catch them on the counter-attack and it worked. The players were dedicated today - they can feel the spirit within the team and they can feel the victory, every time we play," he said.

"From now on we have to grind out the results. There's no way of playing nice football, because we need the three points. When we started we were playing good football, but now it's all about grinding results out. We have four games remaining and there are six points between us and Stars, although they have a game in hand. But our game against Stars I think will determine the league winners, so we are looking forward to that game and hopefully we will take those three points," he added.

Magic's defeat ended a great run of results under caretaker coach Fortune Eichab and was their first defeat this year. They remain third on the log, but are now seven points behind Stars.

Stars, meanwhile, kept up the pressure on BA with a 2-1 victory at Otjiwarongo against Mighty Gunners on Sunday. Striker Chrispen Mbewe scored his second goal in two days for Stars after also finding the target in their 1-0 victory against Pirates the previous day, while midfielder Gustav Isaak scored their second goal.

Life Fighters went fourth on the log on 37 points after beating 10-man Orlando Pirates 3-1.

Jackson Eliakim gave Pirates the lead on 14 minutes, but Robert Rugam equalised for Fighters 23 minutes later.

The match took a dramatic turn when Pirates' goalie Donovan Gainub was red-carded for a foul just before halftime, and although they defended courageously, Pirates could not keep the rampant Fighters at bay for too long and two second half goals by Isaskar Gurirab sealed their victory.

The result leaves Pirates rooted to the bottom of the log on 19 points, and they now have a lot of work to do to try and escape relegation.

Tigers' new coach Ali Akan, meanwhile, got off to a losing start as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Eleven Arrows.

Arrows took the lead after only 13 minutes when Patric Naweb pounced onto a poor back pass to put the ball in the net.

Tigers tried hard to get back in the game with captain Absalom Iimbondi and Johannes Jackson providing some good crosses, but their strikers Mapenzi Muwanei and Muna Katupose had an off day and seldom threatened.

In other results on Sunday, Julinho and Citizens drew 0-0, while Civics also held Young Brazilians to a goalless draw.