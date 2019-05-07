Namibia Take B-Team to Cosafa

NAMIBIA will use the upcoming Cosafa Cup to blood several youngsters and give fringe Brave Warriors competitive game time, with the African Nations Championships qualifiers in mind.

The regional competition - which runs from 25 May to 8 June in Durban, South Africa - also presents an opportunity to stake a claim for a spot on the plane to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), assistant head coach Collin Benjamin said when announcing a 29-man training squad on Monday.

Separate preparatory plans for the Brave Warriors' third appearance at the Nations Cup will be announced later this week.

Benjamin, who will lead the team at Cosafa, named a largely inexperienced ensemble, which includes only two foreign-based players in goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua and winger Joslin Kamatuka of Maccabi and Cape Umoya in South Africa's first division.

Benjamin expects stiff competition for the final squad, and a similar attitude at Cosafa, where the standout players can force their way into head coach Ricardo Mannetti's Afcon plans.

"This is intended to be preparation for Chan. We need to see these boys in a competitive environment at this level. Some, like say a Dynamo or a Papama, have been around for awhile, but we also want to have a look at others," Benjamin told reporters at NFA headquarters.

"We want to qualify for Chan. It is a very important tournament for us, especially because it gives local players the chance to play competitive international football. Hence, we will use the Cosafa Cup to prepare thoroughly for it," he explained.

Namibia are drawn against Mozambique, whom they pipped to an Afcon spot in March, Malawi and Seychelles in Group B, whose winner faces Zambia in the quarter-finals.

While this is primarily a try-out exercise, Benjamin still expects the side to be competitive in South Africa.

A strenuous domestic season run-in is also part of the reason for taking a second-string side to Cosafa, affording the core of the first team sufficient recuperation time ahead of the Egypt assignment, where Namibia comes up against previous winners Ivory Coast, Morocco and South Africa in the group phase.

"It's not a priority to win Cosafa. The circumstances are not favourable, but we want to do as well as we can.

"It's chance for them to raise their hands and be counted for the A-team. We have the Afcon coming up; everyone wants to be part of that team, and these players have the platform now to show us what they can offer," continued Benjamin.

In the training squad are Lloyd Kazapua, Ratanda Mbazuvara Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Ikeinge Erasmus, Treasure Kauapirura,

Larry Horaeb, Charles Hambira, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Aprocious Petrus, Edmund Kambanda, Absalom Iimbondi, Aubrey Amseb, Dynamo Fredericks, Lucky Heita, Marcell Papama, Wesley Katjiteo, Revered Matroos,

Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Llewelyn Stanley, Martin Shimaneni, Johannes Jackson, Issaskar Gurirab, McCartney Naweseb, Junias Theophilus, Joslyn Kamatuka and Quinton Kuruseb.